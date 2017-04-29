Pharmacies open tomorrow

Chemimart, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 6051);

Darwin Pharmacy, 152, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 1512);

Fatima Pharmacy, Flint Street, Santa Venera (2148 2856);

St Paul’s Pharmacy, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135);

Regal Pharmacy, 39B, Antonio Bosio Street, Msida (2131 3115);

Mensija Pharmacy, 92, Mensija Road, San Ġwann (2137 3275);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 22A, The Point Shopping Mall, Tigné, Sliema (2131 3233);

Balzan Pharmacy, 70, St Francis Street, Balzan (2144 4035);

Victory Pharmacy, 16, Victory Street, Naxxar (2141 2454);

Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536);

Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646);

Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720);

Polymer Pharmacy, Xgħajra Road, Żabbar (2167 6263);

Pompei Pharmacy, 28, Fishermen’s Wharf, Marsaxlokk (2165 1278);

St Andrew’s Pharmacy, 25, Dun Pawl Street, Luqa (2182 0795);

Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria, (2156 6170);

Tony’s Pharmacy, Qbajjar Road, Marsalforn (2156 3617).

■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation

■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available tomorrow near the Augustinian Convent (next to St Mark church) Rabat, between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.