Mdina goes back in time

Re-enactors along the streets of Mdina

The ninth edition of the Medieval Mdina is being held this weekend, with a good number of events lined up.

Sbandieratori in front of Mdina’s cathedral

These include re-enactments by foreign and local groups, medieval music performances, a group of Italian sbandieratori, jesters, displays of falconry and birds of prey, medieval martial arts and lectures. There will also be various food and drink stalls, a medieval market and kitchen, and a children’s area.

During the festival, all tourist attractions will extend their opening hours and offer reduced prices. These include the Domvs Romana and the National Museum of Natural History, which will be open today from 9am to 8.15pm, with the last admission at 7.30pm. Tomorrow, both museums will close at 5pm.

Other attractions include an open weekend at the Augustinian Cloister which will host a number of events, a bonsai exhibition at St Agatha Chapel, a photo exhibition at Palazzo Santa Sophia and an exhibition of icons and paintings at Santu Rokku chapel, all in Villegaignon Street.

Palazzo Santa Sophia will also host a number of lectures on the bells of Mdina and on medieval Maltese marauders, among others.

Events on both days start at 10.30am. Today’s programme comes to an end at 9pm while the final parade and display by all participants will be held tomorrow at 7pm in St Paul Square.

Parking will be possible along Infetti Street on both days. There will also be a park-and-ride service available from 10am to 8pm on both days, with pick-up points at Triq l-Infetti and Greeks’ Gate. For more information, call the Mdina local council on 2145 0707.