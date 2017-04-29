International Spring Orchestra Festival double bill

The Russian Virtuosi of Europe

The International Spring Orchestra Festival continues this weekend in Valletta with a concert by the Russian Virtuosi of Europe today and a recital by Austrian classic concert pianist Gottlieb Wallisch tomorrow.

The Russian Virtuosi of Europe brings together musicians who are passionate about carrying on the great tradition of the famous Russian School with the Western tradition of chamber music making.

Austrian classic concert pianist Gottlieb Wallisch

Formed by London-based Russian violinist Yuri Zhislin in 2004, the ensemble includes award-winning musicians who enjoy busy and successful careers as concert artists, teachers, chamber musicians, leaders and principals of chamber and symphony orchestras.

Their programme tonight includes Elgar’s Serenade for Strings op.20, Schoenberg’s Verklärte Nacht op.4 and Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings op. 48.

Part of the proceeds of this concert will go towards the restoration of the façade and bells of Our Lady of Victory church.

In tomorrow’s concert Wallisch will perform works by Bach, Liszt and Schubert.

The Russian Virtuosi concert will be held at Our Lady of Victory Church, Valletta, today, at 8pm. For reservations, send an e-mail to: [email protected] or visit www.teatrumanoel.com.mt.

Tomorrow’s piano recital will be held at the Auberge de Castile at 8pm and is strictly by invite. To get an invite, send an e-mail to [email protected]. For more information, visit http://iso-festival.com .