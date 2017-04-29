Floriana celebrates feast of St Publius

Floriana is this weekend celebrating the feast of its patron saint, St Publius, who together with St Paul and St Agatha, is the protector and patron saint of Malta.

Today, the relic of St Publius will be solemnly transported during a procession from the chapel of the Police Headquarters to the parish church were Vespers will be sung. Band marches will follow from 8pm. The evening will also include a vocal and band concert by the Vilhena Philharmonic Band in front of the church.

At 10pm, another edition of The Malta Mechanised Fireworks Festival, organised by the Floriana local council, will be held on the Granaries. A record 16 fireworks factories are taking part this year, with each exhibiting two Catherine wheels.

The climax of the festivities will be reached tomorrow with a Pontifical High Mass by Archbishop Charles Scicluna at 9.15am. The traditional band march will be held at 1pm. The solemn procession with the statue of St Publius, carved in wood by Vincenzo Dimech in 1811, will start at 7pm.