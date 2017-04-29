Announcements

STEWART. On April 27, at his residence in Żebbuġ, Lt. Col. ALEXANDER STEWART, O.B.E., aged 97, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Lilian née Zammit Tabona, his daughters Diana de Bromhead, Elizabeth-Anne Stewart, Patricia and her husband Roger Ellul-Micallef and Anne and her husband Godfrey Vella Bonello, his grandchildren Patrick and his wife Helen, Nicci, Peter, Alexia and her husband Jason, Robert, Michelle and her husband Steven, Stuart and his wife Mariangela, Alan and Ryan, his great-grandchildren Niamh, Harry, Vance, Seren, Edan, Carolina, Xavier and Valentina, his brother-in-law Dr Joe Zammit Tabona and sister-in-law Joan Zammit Tabona, nephews, nieces, other relatives in the UK and his devoted carers. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 2, at 2pm at Żebbuġ parish church followed by private interment. The family would like to thank Fr Daniel Cardona, Parish Priest of Żebbuġ, the family doctor and nurse Vincent Zammit. In lieu of flowers, donations to Puttinu Cares Children’s Cancer Support Group, Rainbow Ward, Mater Dei Hospital, will be appreciated. Lord Jesus, gentle Shepherd, bring rest to his soul.

In Memoriam

ABELA – VIOLET. In loving memory of a dear mother on the 14th anniversary of her death. Never forgotten by her sons Ronald, Edward, John, Herbert, Peter and their respective families.

DARMANIN – DORIS. In loving memory of our dear mother on the 32nd anniversary of her demise. Her family. May she rest in peace.

LANZON. In loving memory of our dear mother MARY, née Hersey, today the eighth anniversary of her death. Pauline, Patrick, Raymond and Agnes and their respective families. With love and gratitude.

MAMO – CHARLES. Departed two years ago but still with us in thought. His wife Elizabeth, Antonella, Annalise and her spouse Beppe and grandchildren Danielle, Salvo and Jessica. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm at Pembroke parish church.

SANT MANDUCA. Treasured memories of our dearest, beloved JOHN. Always remembered and sadly missed by his wife Louisette, Peter and Sandra, Nicholas and Karen and his grandchildren Alexia, Christina and Jamie.

TORPIANO – JOSEPH A. Unfading memories on the 30th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his wife Winnie, his children and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

XUEREB – Dr CHARLES XUEREB. Treasured memories of a wonderful father and grandfather on the 30th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. So lovingly remembered and so sadly missed. His family.

XUEREB – CHARLES. Treasured memories of a much loved father and grandfather on the 30th anniversary of his passing away. Anna, Peter, Mark and Alexia.

XUEREB – MIGUEL. Cherished memories of a beloved grandson, today the 12th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his grandma, uncle Neville and aunts Nathalie, Nadia, Sylvana, Nicky and cousins.

XUEREB. In loving memory of MIGUEL, a dearest nephew and cousin today the 12th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Therese, Alberto, Gaby, Michela, Alberto and Pia.

ZAMMIT – GLORIA, née Borg Olivier. Today being the sixth anniversary of her demise. Cherished and unfading memories of a very loving wife, mother and grandmother. Please remember her in your prayers. The Zammit family.

Day trip to Sicily

The Dominican community of Valletta is organising a day trip to Sicily in aid of the restoration of St Dominic church in Valletta on May 27.

The programme includes a visit to Catania open market, lunch in an agriturismo outlet, visit to the zoo, Taormina and shopping from Centro di Sicilia.

For more information call parish priest Michael Camilleri, OP, on 2124 7535 or 2123 4079.