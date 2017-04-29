Photos of the week - Times of Malta

Times of Malta presents a selection of its photographers' choice of their best photos over the past days.

A police officer makes his way towards Pilatus Bank in Ta’Xbiex as the headquarters of the bank are raided by the police on April 22. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

School children play with one of the exhibts at the new Water Conservation Centre in Rabat on April 21. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

School children together with Konrad Mizzi admire one of the exhibits at the new Water Conservation Centre in Rabat on April 21. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat addresses the crowd at the Labour Party’s General Conference in Hamrun on April 21. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Opposition leader Simon Busuttil is cheered and greeted by Nationalist supporters moments before entering for a televised debate between him and Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on April 21. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his wife Michelle leave court after testifying in front of the magistrate investigating allegations over their connection with Panama company Egrant on April 22 Photo: Jonathan Borg

Maltese rugby players try to stop an Israeli Player during the European Nations Cup – Conference 1 South qualifying group match held at the Hibernians Stadium in Paola on April 22. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Malta's national rugby team beat Israel to go top of their group at the Hibernians ground in Paola on April 22 Photo: Jonathan Borg

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat accompanied by his wife, Michelle arrive at the Labour Party’s General Conference in Hamrun on April 23. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat addresses the crowd at the Labour Party’s General Conference in Hamrun on April 23. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Scouts take a photo moments before the start of the Annual Scout Parade in Valletta on April 23. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A Mother arranges her daughter’s scarf during the annual Scout Parade started held in Valletta on April 23. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A girls holds up a placard referring to the Panama Papers scandal during an anti corruption protest in Valletta on April 23. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Opposition leader Simon Busuttil waves to the crowd during an anti corruption protest in Valletta on April 23. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A placard with ‘Krimianli’ Criminals is lifted whilst the European Union Flag waves over a crowd gathered for an anti corruption protest in Valletta on April 23. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A man holds up a toy figure of cartoon character Pinocchio during an anti corruption protest in Valletta on April 23. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A placard with Game Over is held up during an anti corruption protest in Valletta on April 23. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

People attending an anti corruption protest lift their hands showing the peace sign in Valletta on April 23. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A woman uses a placard to protect her from the sun during an anti corruption protest in Valletta on April 23. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

An Air Malta aircraft flies over the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on April 23. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Sliema striker Jean Paul Farrugia (centre) is denied by Mosta goalkeeper Andreas Vella during their Premiership match at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on April 23. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Kurt Magro of Mosta, (left), challenges Denni of Sliema during their Premiership match at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on April 23. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Mosta goalkeeper Andreas Vella punches the ball away against Sliema Wanderers during their Premiership match at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on April 23. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Hibernians fan cheer as their team enter the pitch before their Premiership match against Birkirkara at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on April 23. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Birkirkara goalkeeper Henry Bonello grabs the ball ahead of Hibernians striker Jorginho during their Premiership match at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on April 23. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Hibernians winger Clayton Failla (right) finds the way closed by Birkirkara’s Nikola Vukanac during their Premiership match at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on April 23. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Dejan Boljevic, of Hibernians, goes down after a challenge by Srdjan Dimitrov, of Birkirkara during their Premiership match at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on April 23. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Birkirkara’s Nikola Vukanac heads home Birkirkara’s winning goal against Hibernians during their Premiership match at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on April 23. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Birkirkara celebrate their second goal during their Premiership match against Hibernians at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on April 23. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A male peacock in full, mesmerizing colour at the gardens of the Presidential Palace in San Anton, Attard on April 24 Photo: Jonathan Borg

Two people are hospitalised after a car flips over in Dingli on April 24 Photo: Jonathan Borg

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat switches off the old heavy fuel oil plant and inaugurated the new Electrogas power station in Delimara on April 24 Photo: Jonathan Borg

Malta’s EU Council presidency logo is the theme of this year’s infiorata at St George’s Square, Valletta on April 25 as part of the fourth edition of the Valletta Green Festival. Around 80,000 flowering plants were used in a six-hour job carried out by Environmental Landscape Consortium employees. The festival will be spread over a week. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Malta’s EU Council presidency logo is the theme of this year’s infiorata at St George’s Square, Valletta on April 25 as part of the fourth edition of the Valletta Green Festival. Around 80,000 flowering plants were used in a six-hour job carried out by Environmental Landscape Consortium employees. The festival will be spread over a week. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Workers start to assemble a footbridge in Mriehel on April 25. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

The Mriehel bridge walkway is lifted into position by a crane on April 26. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A man cuts the steel flooring before it is assembled on the bridge that crosses the Mriehel bypass on April 26. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Wires clad a wall at the old Trade Fair grounds in Naxxar on April 26. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Wires cling to a pole at the old Trade Fair in Naxxar on April 26. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A mass of wires characterise the skyline at the old Trade Fair in Naxxar on April 26. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Tourists sit on the Barrakka bastion in Valletta on April 26. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A tourist takes a selfie at the upper Barrakka Gardens in Valletta on April 26. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Boats cross each other in Grand Harbour on April 26. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The Italian Navy amphibian assault ship San Giusto is berthed between two cruise liners in Grand harbour on April 26. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Tourists admire the view of Grand harbour on April 26. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A super yacht leaves it’s dock in Grand harbour on April 26. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

European Defence Minsters are lowered from the deck of the Italian Naval Ship San Giusto at Valletta on April 26. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina