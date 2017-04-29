Cats abducted, returned with shaven bellies
Police and townsfolk in Waynesboro, Virginia, the US, are trying to figure out why someone is abducting pet cats and returning them with hairless underbellies.
Since December, at least seven cats have suddenly shown up at their homes with shaved belly, groin and leg areas, Waynesboro Police Captain Kelly Walker said.
Walker says all the cats clearly had owners — they were well-groomed and wearing collars. He says police aren’t sure what crime has been committed, but the owners “would just like it to stop.”
Flyers posted around the Waynesboro area urge residents to call the police with any information about the rouge barbering.
