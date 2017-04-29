Camels in Iran get reflective collars
Tyre manufacturer seeks to protect camels crossing the road
An Iranian tyre manufacturer last week unveiled its latest invention - reflective collars for camels.
The collars are intended to make camels more visible to nighttime drivers, protecting them from speeding traffic. Camels, which can weigh up to 500kg, pose a significant hazard to Iranian drivers.
Unveiling the collars on Earth Day, Kavir Tire CEO Mohammad-Hossein Zeinali said that the company wanted to protect the lives of both drivers and animals on Iranian roads.
