Saturday, April 29, 2017, 11:49

Camels in Iran get reflective collars

Tyre manufacturer seeks to protect camels crossing the road

Photo: IFP News

Photo: IFP News

An Iranian tyre manufacturer last week unveiled its latest invention - reflective collars for camels. 

The collars are intended to make camels more visible to nighttime drivers, protecting them from speeding traffic. Camels, which can weigh up to 500kg, pose a significant hazard to Iranian drivers. 

Unveiling the collars on Earth Day, Kavir Tire CEO Mohammad-Hossein Zeinali said that the company wanted to protect the lives of both drivers and animals on Iranian roads. 

 

