Today's front pages

These are the leading stories in today's local newspapers.

The Times of Malta leads with news that the taxman is likely to revisit investigations into Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri and Brian Tonna, with sources telling the paper investigators did not know of trio's ties to Pilatus Bank.

The Malta Independent leads with news that government, social partners and the Opposition yesterday penned an agreement to raise the minimum wage.

L-Orizzont also leads with news of the minimum wage agreement, highlighting the fact that people earning the minimum will get an automatic wage increase after one year of employment.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Simon Busuttil's claims that his calls for people with information about government corruption to come forward was paying off. In a secondary story, the paper reports on the confirmed PN-PD coalition.