Saturday, April 29, 2017, 15:51

Proposal to build two breakwaters in the south

Ian Borg addressing the news conference.

A proposal has been made to build two breakwaters in the south of the island by the first quarter of 2020, the EU presidency parliamentary secretary said. 

Addressing a news conference in Marsaxlokk, Ian Borg said an application was filed by Transport Malta to renovate the Delimara breakwater as well as build a new structure in Qrejten, Marsaxlokk. The project is expected to be partly financed by the EU's maritime and fisheries fund. 

Dr Borg said the aim of the €18 million structures were to improve the coastal defences for boats operating in the port, as well as to improve security for fishermen. 

The two proposals will be evaluated by an independent committee.

