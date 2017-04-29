No archaelogical deposits found at Victoria excavation site so far

No “intact and secure archaeological deposit” has been found just outside the Citadel during excavations that raised concern among residents.

Readers who contacted this newspaper are concerned that ancient archaeological remains were cleared away over the weekend during works to pave a ramp off Triq Sant’Ursola in Victoria, Gozo.

The works are needed to form a temporary access ramp, which allows for the carting away of inspected fill resulting from archaeological investigations that are related to a separate application to construct a three-storey car park.

The proposed parking application last year triggered a public outcry as it could see the demolition of a townhouse by civil engineer Ġużè Damato on Triq Il-Kastell. The application has been passed on to a case officer.

In the meantime, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage did not object to the works to form the temporary ramp, provided that they were archaeologically monitored.

However, considering the Citadel’s rich archaeological history, residents who spoke to the Times of Malta are worried that remains have been dug out. One resident provided photos of items that could be of archaeological interest, which he spotted on site before the works kicked off.

When contacted, Superintendent of Cultural Heritage Anthony Pace clarified that no work had been carried out during the weekend.

The first phase of the excavation works was concluded on Friday afternoon, with works being monitored by an approved archaeologist.

Dr Pace said it was premature to comment on the photographed pottery, which seemed to have been collected from the surface and not from an “archaeologically secure deposit”. The Superintendence would rather examine the remains and not depend on photographs only.

He confirmed that all works at the Citadel were being carried out under archaeological monitoring conditions, and had been approved by the Planning Authority and the Superintendence.

“These works entail the removal of topsoil. Indications on site show that this topsoil was probably dumped in the 1950s.

“A number of fields were being developed at the time. The construction of residences led to the removal of a large amount of soil and clay from the side of Triq Il-Kastell. This material was dumped in the area that is now being investigated. Such disturbed material is frequently encountered in areas that have been developed,” Dr Pace said. He explained that the current removal of material was preparatory and limited to the surface.

“So far, the Superintendence has not encountered intact and secure archaeological deposits.”

Asked to clarify what is meant with “archaeologically secure deposit”, he said this referred to deposit sealed by other deposits or features.

We do not yet know what there might or might not be under the present visible surface and we do not yet know the depth and extent of the dumping, he added.

The Superintendence will be inspecting the works.