Advert
Saturday, April 29, 2017, 20:20

Man to face drug trafficking charges following raid

Stock photo

Stock photo

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for suspected drug trafficking following a police raid this morning. 

The suspect, a resident of Birżebbuġa was found with 25 capsules, believed to contain cocaine as well as four bags with white powder - weighing around half a kilo. 

A bag sealer was also found leading police to suspect they were intended to be used for drug trafficking. 

The man is expected to be arraigned tomorrow. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered. 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Egrant 'whistleblower' has testified...

  2. Watch: Muscat’s government ‘embarrassing...

  3. Godfrey Farrugia resigns as Labour Party...

  4. Egrant whistleblower stands accused of fraud

  5. No one injured in massive fire at Ħal...

  6. Watch: 'My interest is to ensure that...

  7. Tax probe ‘missed’ Pilatus Bank accounts

  8. Pilatus Bank chairman says no client...

  9. Watch: PN-AD coalition talks hit a snag

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-04-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed