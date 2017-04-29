Man to face drug trafficking charges following raid

Stock photo

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for suspected drug trafficking following a police raid this morning.

The suspect, a resident of Birżebbuġa was found with 25 capsules, believed to contain cocaine as well as four bags with white powder - weighing around half a kilo.

A bag sealer was also found leading police to suspect they were intended to be used for drug trafficking.

The man is expected to be arraigned tomorrow. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered.