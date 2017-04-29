Latest issue of Places out tomorrow

Architects’ offices and other workplaces take centre stage in the April issue of Places: Design & Living, out with The Sunday Times of Malta tomorrow.

Where and how do designers work? How have they transformed nondescript garages and decrepit workshops into hubs of creativity and design statements? How can the interior decoration of a space build and enhance a company’s identity? How can the work environment and its decor bring out the best in employees?

These questions are answered in Places, which also focuses on the new hotels blossoming in the capital.

From a prime example of restoration and recycling for an eclectic look to a refresh of the 1950s for a retro-meets-modern one, each property has a story to tell.

As always, Places focuses on conservation and heritage, with features this month on Maltese silverware and the islands’ theatres.

Places: Design & Living is a bi-monthly magazine produced and published by Allied Newspapers Limited and printed by Progress Press.