Cyclists link spike in biking accidents to relaxed contravention system

The Bicycling Advocacy Group saw a “worrying increase” in bicycle and car accidents in March.

Cycling activists have expressed concern about an increase in accidents which they fear might be linked to last month’s relaxation of traffic contraventions.

According to the Bicycling Advocacy Group, local cyclists are “deeply concerned” about a “sharp rise” in the number of accidents involving cars and bicycles in the first quarter of this year.

Figures provided by the group show that there were nine reported bicycle accidents in March, compared to four and five in the first two months of 2017 respectively.

A spokesman explained that unlike vehicle accidents, bicycle accidents have seen a steady decline since 2013.

At the same time, despite an increase in NextBike ridership, only one reported accident was attributed to the public bike-share operator.

The group believes that the only change there has been is the recent relaxation of certain minor driving offences.

The legal enforcement for six traffic contraventions was relaxed last month, with only a warning ticket being issued by wardens.

Each subsequent offence in that category does, however, lead to a fine.

The measure applies in cases of defective or damaged lights, a road licence not affixed to the windscreen, defective silencers, vehicles not in good condition and, in certain cases, illegal parking.

OPINION: Sending out the wrong message

Following the announcement, Sliema councillor Michael Briguglio told this newspaper that despite the changes impacting localities such as Sliema, a town rife with traffic problems, there had not been any form of consultation.

BAG members have allegedly noted an “almost overnight rise in unsafe, inconsiderate parking” since the announcement, “with many drivers seeming to take a wait-till-you-get-a-warning” approach.

The group insisted that since most bicycle-vehicle collisions occurred at junctions, cyclists and motorcyclists were particularly vulnerable to badly parked vehicles.

This has seen BAG launch a poster warning cyclists to take more visible road positions and ensure that they have lights fitted to their bikes at night.