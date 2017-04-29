AG office on 'bizarre fact-finding' mission on Egrant whistleblower - PN

The news conference this afternoon.

Opposition spokesman Jason Azzopardi has accused the Attorney General's Office as well as the police board of attempting to get information on the Egrant whistleblower.

Dr Azzopardi said he had verified information that phone calls were made from very high ranking officials from the AG's Office on Peter Grech's instructions to obtain information on the whistleblower's character.

The woman, a Russian national, has claimed that the Prime Minister's wife Michelle Muscat is the owner of secret Panama company Egrant.

"This is even of more concern as at this stage since the AG's office has no role. Peter Grech has to explain the reason for these phone calls to the police. Moreover, attempts were also made from police board members," Dr Azzopardi told a news conference.

Dr Azzopardi said such calls were made to obtain as much information on any pending cases involving the whistleblower, including the evidence divulged yesterday before Magistrate Aaron Bugeja.

PN deputy leader Beppe Fenech Adami said the AG's office had no reason or legal justification to make "a fact-finding mission on a Saturday morning", on a pending inquiry.

He said the attack by what he described as "Castille's criminals" against the whistleblower, aided by a number of "puppet journalists" in the independent media was a sign of panic.

"Castille's criminals are in overdrive in engaging in a character assassination of their opponents, as they are being cornered."

Contrary to what is being claimed by the Office of the Prime Minister, he said the whistleblower was the one to initiate legal proceedings against Pilatus Bank, only for the latter to retaliate by accusing her of fraud.

The news conference was also addressed by Paula Mifsud Bonnici who accused the government of resorting to "bullying tactics" to prevent the truth from coming out.