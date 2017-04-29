40,000 POYC cards already delivered

Around 40,000 Pharmacy of Your Choice scheme electronic cards, which are replacing the paper-based patient voucher, have already been delivered, the health ministry said.

Similar to a bank card, the electronic card is valid for three years and is being delivered to the patient's pharmacy of choice once the voucher is about to expire.

"Through the new system, we are moving towards an electronic health system," Health Minister Chris Fearne said.

The POYC system has 150,000 member patients.