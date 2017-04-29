I like Eddy Privitera’s ‘epistles’ – he has a fixation with Simon Busuttil. But that is not the point I want to make.

He ended his last ‘epistle’ (April 7) by saying that Busuttil found consolation in taking a selfie with Angela Merkel. I think his consolation was that he had no needto phone her to have a selfie because they belong to the same group in Europe.

An outsider frantically tried to phone to have photographs taken but everyone knows the result.

Privitera should try and be more positive in respect of the leader of the Opposition.