Maltese staff
I fully support the president of the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association, Tony Zahra in his encouragement to hoteliers to provide Maltese staff at hotel reception desks.
My wife and I frequently come to Malta and are deeply disappointed when the reception staff at a five-star hotel struggle and fail to properly pronounce our Maltese surname, of which we are proud. It is disrespectful.
