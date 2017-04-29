Forgotten patriots

Qormi, one of the oldest localities in Malta, boasts of various prominent people that enriched Maltese history and literature. One of these is undoubtedly Dun Giannello Cilia, Qormi’s parish priest during the Great Siege of 1565.

Sciberras Hill, later Valletta, at the time formed part of Qormi parish. That’s why Dun Giannello made his contribution by participating in the besieged St Elmo and it was there that he lost his life.

But Qormi undeniably forgot her son and hero. Last year, Fr Reno Muscat, a Qormi priest, wrote about it. I, too, as editor of last April’s Altior ab Imo, the newsletter of the Għaqda Ġużè Muscat Azzopardi/Awturi Qriema, followed suit.

However, as far as I know, it seems that, to date, nobody has shown interest. Is it possible there is nobody in Qormi daring enough to set up a committee to erect a monument in honour of the Great Siege hero, Fr Cilia?

We, rightly, greatly honour the Knights of St John’s prodigious administration and the effort for Malta to join Europe’s nations but why forget our public-spirited patriots?