Clean power station

One seems to forget the pollution generated by the Marsa power station (above), when it was operated by coal and the storage place for coal was the quay nearby.

In the 1970s up to 1987, no consideration for health safety of the inhabitants was taken into account. The government of the day boasted about the plant while, over the years, the people suffered the consequence and still do.

We are again being brainwashed with propaganda to justify the investment of the new state-of-the-art power station, with a storage tanker of liquid gas afloat nearby.

Again, the authorities gave no consideration for the health safety of the inhabitants living on this island.

The people simply have to wait and suffer the health consequences and/or of a major catastrophic incident that the new, clean, state-of-the-art power station brings upon the island.

If the money spent was invested into a pipeline, the government would have limited the risk and given peace of mind to the people living around that area.