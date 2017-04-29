About serenity
The Prime Minister and his wife have a new buzzword or, rather, mantra – serene.
They keep repeating they are serene despite the tumultuous allegations made by Daphne Caruana Galizia about the Prime Minister’s wife’s alleged interest in Egrant Inc.
It brings to mind a picture of Nero serenely plucking at his lyre while Rome burned.
