Saturday, April 29, 2017, 06:14 by

Charmaine Spiteri, Sliema

About serenity

The Prime Minister and his wife have a new buzzword or, rather, mantra – serene.

They keep repeating they are serene despite the tumultuous allegations made by Daphne Caruana Galizia about the Prime Minister’s wife’s alleged interest in Egrant Inc.

It brings to mind a picture of Nero serenely plucking at his lyre while Rome burned.

