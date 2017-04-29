Tarxien pile more misery on Valletta

Valletta 0

Tarxien Rainbows 2

Tarxien Rainbows piled more misery on Valletta's end-of-season as they managed to see off their challenge with a 2-0 victory.

It was Tarxien's first victory since January following a long winless run which saw the departure of Jesmond Zerafa and appointment of Triston Caruana as player-coach.

Meanwhile, Valletta are now in danger of letting slip a Europa League spot from their hands as the challenge of Birkirkara is looking increasingly strong.

The Rainbows forged ahead on 16 minutes with a gem of a goal from Swedish striker Alex Nilsson, as he placed the ball from outside the box behind Valletta’s goalkeeper.

Valletta rued a possible opportunity to level terms when Maximiliano Velasco's penalty was squirmed by Andrea Cassar.

Tarxien wrapped up the victory on the hour-mark when Ebiabowei Baker slotted the ball into an empty net on the rebound following Dziugas Bartkus’ momentary save on Alex Da Paixao Alves’ effort.