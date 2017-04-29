Floriana back to winning form

MOSTA 0

FLORIANA 2





Floriana bounced back to winning form after they hammered two goals past Mosta to consolidate their fifth position.

The Greens restored much-needed self-confidence after a three-game winless streak and this should help the team take on the next FA Trophy clash in the right frame of mind.

Njongo Priso was prominent in the early stages with a fine run on the flank but the ball was cleared to corner before the former Valletta winger could cause further damage.

Floriana held the initiative for most of the first half but they seldom looked capable of breaking the deadlock. Their best effort came to Ignacio Varela whose curling shot was blocked on the line by Rodrigues Ekani after 18 minutes.

The next dangerous opportunity came just before the break through Nicolas Chiese who perfectly met Mario Fontanella's ball only to see Ekani thwart his effort with another goal-line clearance.

After the change of ends, the Greens tried to put their foot on the pedal in their attempts to take away the lead but Mosta never gave away an inch of space.

There was rather long lull as Floriana could prolong their passing movements into their opponents' area.

Mosta's defensive heroics were overshadowed by two goals Mosta scored in the space of as many minutes. The first one was netted by substitute Ryan Camenzuli whose first-time volley from Andrè Scicluna's cross, beat Yenz Cini hands down.

In their next raid, Floriana made it 2-0. Fontanella, served by Amaduo Samb, showed his scoring mettle when he cutely side-stepped a defender on the edge of the area before hitting low into the corner of the net.

Floriana's late flurry was decisive.