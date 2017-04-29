Balzan's title hopes dented with Ħamrun draw

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Balzan 1

Ħamrun Spartans 1

Ħamrun Spartans may have played a big role in this year's title challenge after they held title chasers Balzan to a 1-1 draw, denting their opponents’ hopes of winning the league for the first time.

Balzan moved one point behind the Paolites but if the leaders manage to register victory over St Andrew's, they will claim the championship with one game to go.

Balzan had taken the lead on 13 minutes when Bojan Kaljevic whipped a delightful free-kick over the wall to put his team ahead.

But what seemed to be a comfortable victory over Ħamrun on paper, turned out to be a nightmare as Mathieu Manset blasted a shot which hit the base of the net for 1-1.

Yet, Balzan were given the chance to take the lead again when on the brink of half time, they were awarded a penalty after David Cassar had floored Sean Cipriott.

Surprisingly, the league’s top-scorer Kaljevic put his effort wide.

After the change of ends, both sides created good opportunities to take the lead with Manset and Motta missing chances for the Spartans while Kaljevic and Micallef being the main threats for Balzan.