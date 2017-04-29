Sporting briefs

Morgan: Leicester City captain Wes Morgan remains doubtful for Saturday’s Premier League trip to West Bromwich Albion, manager Craig Shakespeare said. Morgan returned from a month-long spell on the sidelines with a back injury in the Champions League quarter-final second-leg against Atletico Madrid earlier this month but failed to complete 90 minutes due to a hamstring injury. “It will be touch-and-go with Wes Morgan,” Shakespeare told a news conference. “If he joins in today, it’ll be a late shout for tomorrow.”

Bravo: Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo could miss the remaining five games of the season after sustaining an injury in Thursday’s 0-0 Premier League draw with rivals Manchester United. Chilean Bravo was carried off on a stretcher in the 79th minute and replaced by Willy Caballero. “Of course he has an injury, probably for some weeks,” manager Pep Guardiola said after the game. “I don’t know if he will be available again this season.”

Nicolas: Germany Under-20 goalkeeper Moritz Nicolas has signed a contract extension with Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach. The 19-year-old, who has struggled with injuries this campaign and is yet to make his first-team debut for the German club, has agreed to stay at Borussia-Park until 2021.The club’s youth director Roland Virkus stated “Moritz is one of the biggest goalkeeping talents in the region. We’re convinced that he’ll make the next step in his development with us.’’

Championship: Cardiff City vs Newcastle United 0-2.

Scottish Premiership: Ross County vs Inverness CT 4-0.