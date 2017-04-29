Mansueto calls for calm as Hibs face ‘dangerous’ Saints

Hibs winger Clayton Failla (right) moves clear of Aidan Friggieri, of St Andrews

Josef Mansueto is urging the Hibs players to recover poise as the Paolites can take a decisive step towards winning the BOV Premier League title tomorrow if they beat St Andrews at the National Stadium (kick-off: 4pm).

Hibernians had their march checked last weekend as a 2-0 defeat to fourth-placed Birkirkara whittled down their lead at the top to just two points over nearest rivals Balzan with only two matches to go.

Balzan can pile more pressure on the leaders this evening as a win over the struggling Ħamrun Spartans will see Oliver Spiteri’s men move temporarily to the top of the standings.

But Mansueto, assistant coach to Mark Miller at Hibs, told Times of Malta yesterday that Hibs are not too concerned on what their rivals do at the moment as the championship will remain within their reach if they beat St Andrews.

“The upset to Birkirkara was a hard blow for us,” Mansueto said.

“However, it didn’t change much in terms of who is in the driving seat now.

“We still have two points more than Balzan and irrespective of what they do, we will win finish first if we win our next two matches.

“We have reached the final weeks of a very long campaign and many will agree that our players have played beyond their skin to get us in this favourable position.

“ There are a lot of positives and it’s important that we extend all the good things we did so far to the last couple of weeks before the league is over.”

Mansueto admitted that his team cannot underestimate the threat posed by St Andrews, who in their last two outings have made life difficult for Balzan and Valletta whose chances of retaining the title are now hanging by a thread.

Against Balzan, the Saints were unlucky to concede a 95th-minute penalty before losing the match 2-1 and in their last outing they showed what a dangerous side they are with a stunning 3-1 win over Valletta.

“We have watched their performances very closely in the last few weeks and we know that St Andrews pose a lot of danger… they’re a very difficult side to beat,” Mansueto said.

“We have to play to our strength and if we do that I think that we can get the result we want.”

The Paolites have no fresh injury worries and Miller can bank on a full squad tomorrow.

St Andrews, who have long assured themselves of their Premier League status for another year, are playing with no pressure and that has left a very positive effect on their performances.

Coach Danilo Doncic is lauding his team for their commitment and cohesion on the field of play as he is urging hisplayers to produce a stern challenge to the league leaders tomorrow.

“I’m really pleased with the efforts of my players,” the Serbian coach said.

“Against Balzan I felt we were really unlucky not to take at least a point. Last week, the players again put up a strong showing against Valletta and we fully deserved the win.

“Hibs are next and we have no plans to take our foot off the pedal. Our goal is to pick up as many points as possible as we want to end our campaign on a high.”

Doncic will have to effect at least one change from the team that beat Valletta as striker Ziga Kastrevec is ruled out with a one-match ban.

Results so far: Hibernians vs St Andrews 1-0, 2-1.

The other matches this weekend

­­Playing today

Hibs Stadium

Mosta vs Floriana - 16.00

Floriana have failed to pick up maximum points from their last three matches.

Mosta are experiencing their best spell in this season’s Premier League as they are unbeaten in their last three outings.

Floriana picked up two clean sheets against Mosta this season following 1-0 and 4-0 victories in the previous two rounds.

Mosta are the less prolific side in the BOV Premier League this season having scored only 25 goals in 31 matches played.

Suspended players: Pedrinho (M), S. Nayar (F).

Results so far: Floriana vs Mosta 1-0, 4-0.

Pembroke vs Sliema - 18.00

Pembroke boast the worst defensive record in the top flight with 78 goals conceded.

Sliema Wanderers are unbeaten in their last seven matches.

Pembroke failed to score in 12 of the 31 matches played so far in 2016-17.

Jean Paul Farrugia is Sliema’s leading scorer with 10 goals.

Suspended player: Darren Falzon (P), Denni (S).

Results so far: Sliema vs Pembroke 1-0, 1-1.

National Stadium

Tarxien vs Valletta - 16.00

Tarxien Rainbows have failed to pick up a win in any of their last 13 league matches.

Despite a poor run, Valletta boast the best defence in the top flight with only 25 goals conceded.

The Rainbows have managed only four clean sheets from 31 league matches this season.

Valletta have found the opponents’ net in each of their last five league matches.

Suspended players: Caruana (V), S. Borg (V).

Results so far: Valletta vs Tarxien 1-0, 1-1.

Balzan vs Ħamrun - 18.00

Balzan failed to score in only two Premier League matches this season.

Ħamrun Spartans are in search of their first win after 12 league matches.

There were 12 Premier League matches this season involving Balzan where four or five goals were scored.

The Spartans failed to score just once in their last six matches.

Suspended players: K. Micallef (Ħ), R. Fenech (B), A. Da Silva Souza (B).

Results so far: Ħamrun vs Balzan 1-3, 0-1.

Tomorrow

National Stadium

Gżira United vs Birkirkara - 18.00

Birkirkara featured in 21 matches that produced two or three goals this season.

The Maroons have only two points to show from their last four league matches.

Birkirkara are unbeaten in their last nine matches.

Gżira United conceded their heaviest defeat of the Premier League season against Birkirkara – 7-1 on October 22, 2016.

Suspended players: M. Alba (B), S. Dimitrov (B).

Results so far: Birkirkara vs Gżira United 7-1, 2-1.