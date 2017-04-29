Jardim defends turnover decision

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim has launched a strong defence of his club’s decision to rest their entire first team for Wednesday night’s 5-0 Coupe de France defeat to Paris St Germain.

Jardim will bring back his big names for Saturday’s crucial Ligue 1 clash with Toulouse, with his side sitting level at the top with PSG, who play tomorrow.

Jardim insisted the decision to rest his top players was inevitable given his side’s hectic schedule at the end of the season, which has included their run in the Champions League.

He told a press conference ahead of Saturday’s match: “I had no other choice - we know our players well with their capacity and their current level of workload.

“We are the team that has played the most games this season and we cannot keep playing three matches every three days.”

Jardim insisted his side’s hectic schedule - which continues over the next fortnight with consecutive midweek clashes against Juventus in Europe - has caused even himself to suffer fatigue.

He added: “We will make every effort to remain competitive in the Championship and the Champions League, with this group of 12 or 13 players who will play seven games in a row.”