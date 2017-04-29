Football news

Centre-back Dejan Lovren has signed a new long-term deal at Liverpool, the Premier League club announced yesterday.

The 27-year-old signed a deal which British media said would run until 2021.

“I think this is one special day for me and my family,” said the Croatia defender, whose existing contract was due to run out at the end of then 2018-19 season.

“I think I am the happiest guy (in the world) today, it’s another dream come true. It was always my dream to stay as long as possible at one club that I love – and that is Liverpool.”

Thiago pens new Bayern contract

Spain international Thiago Alcantara has committed his future to Bayern Munich by signing a new long-term deal with the Bundesliga leaders.

The 26-year-old midfielder, whose previous contract was due to expire in two years, has agreed to stay with Carlo Ancelotti’s side until 2021.

He told the club’s website: “My family and I feel at home in Munich. Everything is going well here, and I want to win a lot of trophies here with FC Bayern in the future.”

Ex-Toon Marveaux questioned in probe

Former Newcastle United midfielder Sylvain Marveaux has said he was questioned by French investigators looking into his transfer from Stade Rennais to the English club in 2011.

West Ham and Newcastle United were raided on Wednesday by tax officials as part of a wide-sweeping probe, with several men arrested for suspected Income Tax and National Insurance fraud.

“It went well as I fully cooperated with investigators ... in a case on which I have very few details, namely the circumstances of my transfer to Newcastle in 2011,” Marveaux, who was later released, said in a statement.

“I will continue to cooperate with the investigation.”

Rooney hopeful of future

Man. United captain Wayne Rooney is confident he can play on at the highest level for another two to three years despite spending a significant part of the current campaign either on the bench or out injured.

Rooney has made 31 appearances for United this season, most of which as a substitute, with manager Jose Mourinho relying more on top goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic before a knee injury ended the 35-year-old’s season.

Asked if he could continue playing for another two to three years, Rooney said, “Yes. Even longer I think. Everyone mentions that age, I’m 31, not an old person. Of course, I’ve played a lot of games.”

“Who knows, not playing so many games might benefit me.”

Wembley to host Spurs matches

Tottenham will play all their home games at Wembley next season, the club have announced.

Spurs will move into the national stadium for the 2017-18 campaign while work on their new 61,000-seater ground is completed.

It means Sunday’s Premier League match at home to Arsenal will be the last north London derby at White Hart Lane and Manchester United will be their final opponents there on May 14.

Tottenham, who have played at White Hart Lane since 1899, last month extended the deadline for a final decision on Wembley but triggered the option already agreed with the FA yesterday.

Barton received shortest ban, says FA

Burnley midfielder Joey Barton’s 18-month ban from football was the “shortest possible sanction” for his betting offences.

Barton, who was charged with placing 1,260 bets on football matches or competitions from March 2006 to May 2016, said that he will appeal the length of the ban as it “effectively forces me into an early retirement”.

“The Commission accepts he had a gambling addiction, and that may have played a part in his continued betting,” the FA explained in its written reasons.

“However, it is not a complete answer for it, nor for his attitude to the rules. It demonstrates some element of control and conscious decision-making and disregard for and disrespect of the rules.”