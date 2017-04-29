Vettel leads Ferrari front row sweep in Russia
Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel secured Ferrari's first pole position since 2015 with team mate Kimi Raikkonen completing a front row sweep at the Russian Grand Prix.
The pole, Vettel's 47th, ended a run of 18 in a row for world champions Mercedes who had Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton right behind the two red cars in third and fourth places.
Vettel, a four-times world champion with Red Bull, has won two of the first three races and leads triple champion Hamilton by seven points.
As a measure of Ferrari's achievement in breaking the Mercedes stranglehold and returning to form, the pole was only the Italian team's sixth since 2008.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.