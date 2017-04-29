MSE Index down 0.89 per cent

The MSE Index closed in the red for the second consecutive week as it declined by a further 0.6 per cent to 4,676.26 points.

The MSE Index fell by 0.89 per cent in April, but still maintained a marginal gain for 2017. During the week 16 equities were active, three of which closed in positive territory, 11 headed south and two remained unchanged.

In total there were 167 trades that tallied to a turnover of just under €1.3 million.

Despite reporting positive interim results, Bank of Valletta plc closed unchanged week-on-week but gained 2.27 per cent in April, in anticipation of these results. The equity closed at €2.25 but yesterday managed to reach an intra-day high of €2.27.

The Bank of Valletta Group has announced a profit before tax of €74.0 million for the six months ended on 31 March 2017, an increase of eight per cent over the €68.5 million reported for the same period last year.

An interim dividend of €0.0450 gross per share (€0.0293 net of tax) has been declared by the Board of Directors, representing an increase of 24 per cent over the 3.63 cents declared last year, as adjusted for the bonus share issue last January 2017 – payable to shareholders on the company’s share registrar as at May 11, 2017

The bank reported that net interest income amounted to €72.7 million, a decrease of three per cent over March 2016.

Total operating income, comprising interest margin and non-interest income, amounted to €123.2 million, compared to €134.5 million for March 2016.

This decrease is wholly attributable to lower price gains on investment and trading securities.

HSBC Bank Malta plc’s shares declined by a marginal 0.5 per cent to close the week at €2.05 – a five-week low – spread across 20 trades worth €76,331.

The equities of Lombard Bank Malta plc continued to head south by a minimal 0.4 per cent.

This was spread across six deals worth €67,960.

Lombard Bank Malta plc announced that following the annual general meeting, five of the nine resolutions put forward for consideration have been approved – mainly related to ordinary business items on the agenda.

As per initial announcement, dated April 6, items on the agenda with respect to special business, were not carried except for resolution nine which was also approved.

In the technological industry, further selling pressure was witnessed in RS2 Software plc, drifting the equity’s price down by 5.1 per cent to €1.50 – a fresh six month low.

On the other hand, GO plc share price appreciated by 1.1 per cent to close the week at €3.489 over six deals tallying to €76,505.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc and Tigne Mall plc closed in positive territory as these two shares closed 0.5 and 3.9 per cent higher respectively. In turn, the former equity traded four times to reach a market value of €16,858 while the latter traded once on a thin volume of 1,200 shares.

International Hotel Investments plc issued the Group’s financial statements for 2016.

The group registered a loss before tax of €6.763 million, compared to a loss of €349,000 registered in 2015. Revenue for the period under review amounted to €157.9 million, a rise of just under 18 per cent from 2016. Loss per share remained at €0.01.

The company also announced its intention to issue a three per cent bonus share in favour of the shareholders appearing on the register of members of the Company on the Official List of the Malta Stock Exchange as at close of business on June 30, subject to obtaining necessary approvals.

Week-on-week the equity experienced a marginal loss of 0.31 per cent to close at €0.64.

Malta Properties Company plc and Medserv plc also experienced a similar fate as both closed 0.6 and 4.3 per cent lower to close the week at €0.517 and €1.45.

Also ending the week in negative territory were Malita Investments plc and Malta International Airport plc which closed 1.3 and one per cent lower on 105,000 shares and 35,567 shares.

Following suit was Plaza Centres plc whose share price closed at €1.06, 3.64 per cent lower.

The two equities that lost most ground were GlobalCapital plc and MIDI plc. The former experienced the largest loss for the week of 11.8 per cent while the property company closed six per cent lower.

In the corporate debt market, 32 issues were active reaching a total market turnover of €1.4 million. Overall it was a positive week, as 13 of the active issues headed north, eight closed in the red while the rest closed unchanged.

The 5.8 per cent International Hotel Investments plc 2021 experienced the sharpest fall as it declined by 3.7 per cent, to close at €106.90. The, 4 per cent International Hotel Investments plc Unsecured € 2026 generated the best performance as the price increased by 2 per cent to close at €102.

On the contrary, the Sovereign debt market closed in negative territory, as out of 25 active issues 21 declined, three had a marginal gain while one remained unchanged.

The negative movements were registered in longer dated bonds that have a maturity date after than 2029. The most traded stock was the 2.4 per cent MGS 2041 (I) as the bond nearly reached €5.6m from a total turnover of €11.36m.