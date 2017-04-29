Company briefs

Business Leaders Malta (BLM) will host its third annual conference, the HR Spring Event, on May 16. HR specialists from all industries will be brought together to address local and global HR challenges.

The conference, which is expected to bring together around 150 HR specialists, will begin with a welcome reception, followed by a series of talks and discussions by experts and conclude with the presentation of the BLM Employee Voice Awards, honouring the most successful organisations for their excellence in employee engagement.

For more information on the event and to register, visit www.businessleadersmalta.com/conferences/34/hr-spring-event-2017.

Equiom to fly Malta flag at superyacht event

Equiom will be attending ‘Superyacht Investor’, a two-day conference held in London on May 3 and 4. A unique networking forum, the event attracts a dynamic mix of financiers, brokers, shipyards, lawyers, tax specialists, trust companies, registries and other key industry players from around the world.

This year’s agenda will cover everything from boat-building and yacht finance to whether the Trump Presidency is boosting sales in the US.

Representing Equiom’s yachting team will be Ayuk Ntuiabane and Chris Cini. The team will be available to discuss Equiom’s yachting services, including multi-jurisdictional yacht registrations, bespoke ownership structures for Vat and tax efficiencies, EU importation and Maltese yacht leasing, among others.

Corporate governance conference from IoD

The Institute of Directors is organising the 20th European Corporate Governance Conference as part of the Maltese EU Presidency programme.

The conference will be opened by Finance Minister Edward Scicluna and features 30 world-class speakers who were identified by conference co-organisers, the European Confederation of Directors’ Associations (ecoDa) led by secretary general Béatrice Richez-Baum.

The full day event will take place at Le Meridien in Balluta Bay on Thursday.

The audience is expected to include over 200 leading CEOs, chairmen and directors from some of Europe’s top private sector companies, policy-makers and NGOs.

For the programme and to register, visit: http://paragonevents.eu/corporate-governance.php or call 9920 7677.

IBB’s 11th hotel to open in Germany

Work on the IBB Hotel in the German city of Ingelheim is progressing according to schedule, according to the Valletta-based hotel group IBB Hotel Collection.

The 103-room hotel, the 11th one in the IBB Hotel Collection, is being built in the new centre of the historic town on the Rhine and is set to open in June.

IBB recently announced the restoration and renovation of Senglea’s iconic Maċina Bastion to become the first exclusive Cugó Gran hotel in Malta.

Operating from its headquarters in Valletta, the IBB Hotel Collection is part of the Von der Heyden Group. Currently, it operates 10 hotels in Austria, Spain, Germany and Poland, with another two hotels, namely Cugó Gran Maċina Grand Harbour in Senglea and IBB Pjazza Merkanti in Valletta, opening in mid-summer 2017 and January 2018 respectively.

The portfolio includes business and resort hotels in the three-, four- and five-star categories. Providing leasing, management and franchise contracts and investments in operator-free properties, the hotel company has ambitious growth plans, focusing on the countries where it is already active.

New Keen offices inaugurated in Gozo

Digital marketing agency Keen Ltd has opened new premises in Xewkija.

Keen Ltd provides a vast range of services to businesses of different sizes in several countries. Since its inception over 10 years ago, Keen has been growing steadily and has established strong relationships overseas by providing specialised services to organisations in the US, Australia, UK, France and UAE.

Keen’s directors John Abela and John Falzon said that a €250,000 investment had transformed a factory into modern offices. Keen Ltd is planning to have 50 employees eventually housed within the building.

www.keen.com.mt

TakeOff Seed Fund Award launched

For the fourth year running, the sum of €100,000 will be allocated to entrepreneurs and researchers through the University of Malta’s TakeOff Seed Fund Award (Tosfa) to help move their innovative ideas and technologies closer to commercialisation.

The Ministry for the Economy, Investment and Small Business and the University of Malta launched the 2017 edition of Tosfa, with the support of the University’s Knowledge Transfer Office (KTO), TakeOff Business Incubator and the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Business Incubation.

Entrepreneurs and start-ups working on ideas for innovative products and services are encouraged to apply for up to €20,000 in seed funds, intended to take them a step closer to their first customer or investment. Researchers working on innovations developed through University R&D may apply for ‘proof of concept’ funds to take their technology nearer to commercialisation. Award winners will also receive mentoring and support for their endeavours through TakeOff and the KTO.

This year’s round of funding aims to build on the successes of the previous editions, which attracted over 100 applicants and have seen over 25 projects funded.

The deadline for submission of written applications for TOSFA is May 23 at noon. For further details, visit www.takeoff.org.mt.