Friday, April 28, 2017, 22:37

Atalanta hold Juventus to draw

Serie A thriller in contention until dying minutes

An 88th-minute equaliser denied Juventus the win in a thrilling 2-2 draw away to Atalanta this evening. 

Juventus appeared to have sewn up all three points after battling back from a goal down to take the lead in the 83rd minute through a Dani Alves diving header. 

But Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta refused to throw in the towel, and a lapse of concentration by Juventus' usually steely defence a few minutes later saw Remo Freuler scrambled a bobbling ball into the net, sending the home fans into raptures. 

Atalanta had taken the lead in the match, with 'Papu' Gomez lofting a delightful ball to Andrea Conti to knock into the net just before the half-time whistle. 

Juventus took just five minutes to draw level, thanks to an own goal by Leonardo Spinazzola, before Dani Alves gave them the temporary lead and Freuler made it 2-2. 

 

With 34 out of 38 matches played, Juventus have a nine-point lead over Roma who will face city rivals Lazio on Sunday afternoon. The draw means Atalanta continue their fairytale season to draw level with Lazio in fourth place. 

 

