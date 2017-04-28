Title race reaches decisive stage as Luxol play Ħamrun

Luxol, Ħamrun and Valletta, all flying high in the Gatorade League standings, are tipped to produce a fitting finale as the championship has now reached the home straight.

With the beginning of the play-off finals on the doorstep, two of these three contenders, Ħamrun and Luxol, share a resolve to emerge winners from their direct encounter tonight (kick-off 20.00) to bolster their confidence levels for the battles ahead.

Ħamrun are justified in thinking that the initial difficult times of the campaign are behind them after 11 victories on the trot propelled them into the upper reaches of the league ladder.

Luxol are also having a great campaign, having won 14 out of 15 matches. The St Andrews side can rely on the flair of Frane Despotovic, Celino Alves and Emil Raducu. This trio of players has scored vital goals for their side.

Ħamrun hope that their key players Everton Veve and Daniele Degennaro will extend their positive patch of late.

The two teams have met once this season, Luxol emerging clear winners after seeing off Ħamrun 4-0.

In the late kick-off, a balanced affair is expected between University of Malta and Swieqi.

Meanwhile, in First Division action, Msida overcame Safi San Lorenzo 7-3 to continue with their impressive march at the top of the standings.

As the scoreline clearly indicates, Msida produced a commanding performance to impose themselves on court and land their 10th win of the season.

The Seasiders were again mastered by the usual Mohammed Elamari who helped himself with a hat-trick while Chris Cardona was also in scintillating form as he netted a brace.

Ryan Xuereb and Floren Manea completed the scoring for Msida who face Sliema on May 4 in another key match for both teams.

Qormi earned three points in a very close match against Qrendi as they won 6-3.

George Chircop and Miguel Alcaraz maintained their goal-scoring spree after hitting the target twice for Qormi while Sam Vella and James Tabone added to their tally.

Qrendi, who offered stern resistance to their opponents, replied through goals from Alan Spiteri, Bertram Azzopardi and an own goal by Etienne Bonnici.

In another clash at the bottom end of the table, Swieqi Under 21 came from behind to see off Marsascala 3-1.

Reuben Degabriele put Marsascala ahead early on. But the youngsters from Swieqi stormed back and goals from Dean Bonello, Darryl Schembri and an own goal by Ryan Mifsud earned them the three points.

Standings

Elite Round: Luxol, Hamrun 42; Valletta 40; Swieqi 33; University of Malta 25.

First Division: Msida 31; Sliema 30; Mrieħel 26; Safi 24; Qormi 22; Qrendi 16; Marsascala, Tarxien, Swieqi U-21 9; Żurrieq Wolves 3.