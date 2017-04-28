Mascari outlasts Butler in Demolition Derby

Action from the Demolition Derby for small cars at the racing circuit in Ta’ Qali, last weekend.

The programme of championship racing, organised by the ASMK at their headquarters in Ta’ Qali last Sunday, came to a close with the Demolition Derby reserved for small cars.

Rules stipulated that only cars of up to four metres in length were allowed to take part with a maximum of 16 drivers on circuit to face the endurance challenge.

Though the ‘derby’ lasted just over a quarter of an hour, the sizeable crowd present on the stands enjoyed every minute of it as the drivers were engaged in a race for ‘survival’ amid the numerous collisions but all under strict race regulations.

The last two on the track were Brian Mascari, inside his battered Peugeot 205, and Larkin Butler, behind the wheel of his bashed Suzuki Swift.

In the end, Mascari was declared winner after Butler’s car came to a halt. Both finalists were presented with trophies as the appreciative crowd applauded all drivers and marshals who contributed to make this another memorable event for the motoring organisation.

The other drivers who took part in the Demolition Derby were Jason Magro, Mauro Cassar, Stefan Farrugia, Jonathan Abela, Christian Cremona, Adrian Bonnici, Karl Mizzi, Aaron Brydon, Leo Butler, Frank Butler, Wayne Mallia, Clint Farrugia, Christian Agius and Charles Falzon.

The next Demolition Derby on the ASMK calendar for this year is pencilled for December, a week before Christmas.

Meanwhile, the fifth round of racing from the Motocross championship were held last Sunday.

In Class A, Clayton Camilleri (KTM) registered his first win of season as he beat brother Kyle (KTM) to the chequered flag. Trevor Muscat was third place followed by his brother Paul Muscat. Both rode KTM bikes.

Ryan Faenza rode his Yamaha to victory in Class B. The runner-up in this category was Daniel Caruana (Honda) with Adrian Bonnici (Yamaha) in third place.

The top rider in Class C was Michael Sant (Honda) and Paul Deguara (KTM) won the race for veterans.

The ASMK announced that the Autocross finals, postponed earlier this month, due to the limited time-frame, will be held next Saturday starting at 3pm.

The Trials championship races, the third in this season’s series, will be held on Sunday starting at 9am.