A book a day…

Photos: Mark Zammit Cordina

The grounds of San Andrea Early and Middle School were abuzz with activity and colour yesterday morning as students and staff celebrated World Book Day by dressing up as characters from one of the books written by British author and scriptwriter Roald Dahl.

The students were in for a treat when they were met by a number of people dressed up as characters from Dahl’s magical repertoire, including a stilt walker from The BFG, a giant orange beach ball from James and the Giant Peach, and a crocodile from The Enormous Crocodile. There was also a bubble machine to conjure up beloved scenes from The BFG and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

After a short parade, the children sat down for 15 minutes of silent reading from books they had brought from home. Various other activities were held in the classrooms to tie in with Dahl’s books.

Other events during book week included presentations by illustrator Marisa Attard and a visit by Vivian French, renowned author of The Tales from the Five Kingdoms and Tiara Club.