Though originally conceived as a form of martial arts, Tai Chi is also widely practised for a variety of other reasons such as competitive wrestling in the format of push-hands exercises (tui shou), solo demonstration competitions, as well as to attain longevity.

Today, Tai Chi has spread worldwide and did not fail to strike a chord with several Maltese who have become Tai Chi enthusiasts.

The Chinese Cultural Centre in Malta is celebrating World Tai Chi Day tomorrow with a number of demonstrations of the art in Valletta.

These demonstrations are the result of a course held over the last few weeks by Liang Kun, a disciple and former student of Tai Chi master Wang Zhanjun, who led a course in Malta in 2015.

Routines on display will include Chinese Fan, Chinese Sword and 13-Form, among others.

World Tai Chi Day in Malta will be celebrated in Castile Square, Valletta, tomorrow, at 10am. It is a free open-air event. For more information visit www.visitmalta.com/en/event-details/2017-04/wang-zhanjun-thirteen-routine-10316.