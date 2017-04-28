Advert
Friday, April 28, 2017, 06:01

Malta International Music Festival comes to an end

Pianist Grigory Sokolov

The Malta International Music Festival comes to a close this weekend.

Tomorrow, Russian piano maestro Grigory Sokolov will give a recital at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta. He will perform Mozart’s Sonata in C Major K. 545, Fantasia and Sonata in C Minor K. 475/457 and Sonata K. 457 and Beethoven’s Piano Sonata in E Minor, No. 27, op. 90 and Piano Sonata in C Minor, No. 32, op. 111.

The closing ceremony and gala concert will be held on Sunday, also at the MCC. The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of Misha Katz, will be accompanied by David Aaron Carpenter (viola), Julian Milkis (clarinet) and Andrey Gugnin (piano). The programme includes Mozart’s Overture from Le Nozze di Figaro, Alexey Shor’s Seascapes, Gershwin’s Promenade, Piazzolla’s Oblivion, Kander’s New York, New York, Berlioz’s Hungarian March from The Damnation of Faust and Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-flat, K. 271 Jeunehomme.

Both concerts will be held at the Republic Hall of the Mediterranean Conference Centre. Tomorrow’s concert kicks off at 8.30pm while Sunday’s event starts at 8pm. For tickets, call 7772 7222 or visit booking.mcc.com.mt. For more information, visit www.maltafest.eu.

