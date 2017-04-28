The 16th edition of the Malta International Fireworks Festival continues tonight in Marsaxlokk with a showcase of the best of aerial pyro-technical talent.

Taking part in today’s programme are PyroItaly from Italy, Mirnovec Pirotehnika from Croatia and the Santa Marija Fireworks Factory of Qrendi.

The festival will close on Sunday with the presentation of trophies and a grand pyromusical display by Pyroemotions of Italy, in collaboration with St Mary Fireworks Factory, Għaxaq.

The fireworks display starts on both days at 9.30pm. For more information, visit www.maltafireworksfestival.com.