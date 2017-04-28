International Spring Orchestra Festival opens with percussion and vocal concert

The Hop!Trio

The 11th edition of the International Spring Orchestra Festival is opening tomorrow with a percussion concert by Hop!Trio and the RitmiKa Perucussion Combo Band. The event will see three vibrant percussionists joined by a 50-strong percussion and vocal ensemble.

The programme includes works by Luca Macchi, Frank Zappa and Chick Corea besides world music from Latin America.

During the first quarter of the year, the members of the HOP!Trio led workshops and masterclasses on Latin American music, rhythms, percussion techniques and singing. The RitmiKa Percussion Combo Band is the result of one of the outreach community projects headed by the International Spring Orchestra Festival in collaboration with the Ministry for Education and Employment and two local colleges with the aim of boosting students’ creativity through music.

The event is being held today at Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta at 8pm. The event is free for children 15 years and under.

For bookings, visit www.teatrumanoel.com.mt or call the booking office on 2124 6389. For more information about the festival, visit www.iso-festival.com.