Comino tour
Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar is organising a tour of Comino on Sunday.
Beyond the Blue Lagoon, the island has a rich and vibrant history. Despite its countless stories, few know about the people who used to live there or the history of the island.
The four- to five-hour tour, led by expert guide Vince Zammit, will visit the island’s fortifications, tower, church and other sites, including the Hermit’s Cave, where an exiled Jewish mystic wrote cabbalist texts.
Participants are to meet at the Comino ferry, Ċirkewwa, on Sunday at 9.30am. For tickets, visit www.faa.org.mt or call 2010 6428.
