Announcements

BARTOLO. On April 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, CATHERINE of San Ġwann, aged 63, passed away peacefully surrounded by her beloved family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband Paul, her treasured children, Malcolm and his partner Ksenija and Rebecca and her husband John Debono, her adored grandchildren, Matthew and Ray, her sisters Emma and her husband Brian Murphy, Lilian and her husband Jose Pillow, Miriam and her husband Reginald Howells, Lina and her husband Brian Debono and Monica and her husband Daniel Mercieca, her in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, April 29, at 9am at Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CARUANA. On April 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, PHILIP, passed away peacefully after a short illness, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Ċettina, his daughter Alison and her husband Shawn, and his son Neville, his grandchildren Mariah and Yasmine, his mother Giovanna, his brothers and sisters, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, their spouses, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, April 28, for Senglea Basilica where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at Luqa cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRISCTI. On April 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, CHARLES of San Ġwann, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughters Dorothy and her husband Reno, Tania, widow of Joe, PrimRose and her husband Ronald, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, April 28, for Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LARSSON. On April 11, in Sweden, SYLVIA née Kissaun, passed away suddenly. Please join us for a service in memory of our beautiful Sylvia. A memorial mass will be held on Wednesday, May 3 at 7pm at the University Chapel (St Thomas More, Msida). Donations, instead of flowers, to Dr Klown will be appreciated. Your life was a blessing. Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

MILLER. On April 27, TESSIE, of Paola, aged 80, passed away peacefully at St Vincent de Paul residence. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Brian and his wife Gemma, her niece Kirsten and her husband Jonathan, her nephew Brenton, her grandchildren Allie Tessa and Yann Harry, family and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul residence tomorrow, Saturday, April 29, at 8am for Christ the King parish church, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SULTANA. On April 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELA, of Qormi, widow of Ġorġ, aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Rita and her husband Mario, Josephine, Nathalie and her husband Anton, her grandchildren Fr Gilbert, Mattew, Karl, Nadia, GwenMarie, Ellamarie, her brother Anthony, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, April 28, at 1.30pm for St George parish church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Qormi cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TANTI PETRONI. On the morning of Wednesday, April 26, CARMEN, widow of Carmel, passed away peacefully, leaving to mourn her loss her children Sergio and his wife Angela and Noelene and her husband Emanuel, her grandchildren Mildred and her husband Godwin, Christian and his wife Valentina, Matthew, and Andrew and his girlfriend Megan, her great-grandchildren, family members and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital mortuary on Monday, May 1, at 8am and proceeds to Mosta Dome parish church where Mass will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Ħniena Divina Cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation, Mater Dei Hospital, and ALS Malta Foundation, 263, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORDA – JOSEPH CARLO and ROSE. Fondest memories of our dear parents who passed away on April 28, 1975 and 1984. Their daughter Monique, son Frank, their seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

CACHIA – Dr EMANUEL ALFRED CACHIA. In loving memory of a dear father on the anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Louise, Charles, Anne, David and their families.

ELLUL – HELENA, née Gasan. In ever loving memory of a cherished sister and aunt, today the 13th anniversary of her passing. Always in our hearts and prayers. Paula and Tonio, Sylvia, Joe, Veronica and Michael, Andrew, Lisa, Christian, Bettina, Michael, Greta, Paul, Nicholas, Sarah, David, Mark, Luisa, John and Stephanie. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated tomorrow at 11.30am at the crypt of the Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GILI – MAY. Most treasured and unfading memories of our beloved mother on the 12th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her children Edgar, Simone and Nadya and their families. Always close to our hearts, forever in our thoughts and prayers.

MONTANARO – WILLIAM JOSEPH. Most treasured, grateful and unfading memories of a very dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the seventh anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered with love and gratitude. His family.

SOLER – LILY, née Parlato Trigona. Sweet and tender memories of a most devoted and special mother who went to meet the Risen Lord 22 years ago. So loved and so sadly missed by Ronnie, Walter, Arthur and MaryAnn.

TOLEDO – PHILIP. Treasured and unfading memories of a most beloved father and nannu, today the 29th anniversary of his demise. Peter and Diana, Stephanie and Albert, Raphael and Pippa and their families.

Those we love don’t go away

They walk beside us every day.

A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6pm at the Ursuline Crèche, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TORTELL – CAMILLO. Cherished memories of a dear father and grandfather, today the 17th anniversary of his passing away to meet Our Lord and His Mother. Fondly remembered by all his children, relatives and friends.