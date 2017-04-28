Glasgow gym introduces fitness class that entails nothing but sleeping

Stock photo.

A gym chain in Glasgow is trialling a new type of workout - a 45-minute nap, according to Glasgow Live.

David Lloyd Clubs have launched "napercise", which consists of nothing more than climbing into bed and sleeping for three-quarters of an hour.

The classes have been created to combat the stress and chaos of modern life and are primarily aimed at sleep-deprived parents. The sessions claim to regenerate the mind and body and even burn a calorie or two.

No treadmills or motivating playlist needed, the session instead provides each participant with a single bed and calming music is played to set the tone for this peaceful activity. The temperature of the room will also be put to a level that encourages calories to be burned during one's slumber.

The creation of this unusual class was triggered by recent research which revealed the "tiredness epidemic" across the UK. Data showed that 86 percent of parents suffer from fatigue and 26 percent struggle to get more than five hours of sleep a night.

Dreams and sleep expert Kathryn Pinkham helped developed this project, she said: "Sleep is a lot more important than people realise.

"We tend to focus on the short-term effects such as being tired or lacking concentration, but it is also essential for our long-term physical and mental wellbeing too.

"In addition to a lack of sleep bringing with it a higher risk of developing anxiety or depression, when we are sleep deprived we lack the energy to exercise regularly, and also the mental clarity to make good decisions about the food we eat, which could negatively impact our physical health in the long-run."

The project is being trialled this week and, if successful, will spread across the nation.