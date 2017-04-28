Watch: PN-AD coalition talks hit a snag
Agreement on principles but not on method
Initial talks between the Nationalist Party and Alternattiva Demokratika to form a coalition ahead of the next general election seem to have hit a stumbling block.
Speaking to the press following initial discussions this afternoon, both PN and AD leaders said that there is a general consensus on the political principles but the method is problematic.
Disagreement stemmed from the PN's insistence that AD candidates contest the election under their ticket while using a nickname to distinguish them, much like the agreement reached with Marlene Farrugia's Partit Demokratiku.
READ: PD candidates to contest on PN list
But AD chairman Arnold Cassola insisted that coalition candidates should run under a completely different name, to reflect the new political grouping.
"If Malta's national football team has ten players from Hibs and one from Swieqi, it's called Malta and not Hibs," he said.
READ: Former AD leader Briguglio pushes for PN coalition
He said that their proposal is that a new national force is formed and all parties fighting against “Labour’s corruption” contest under its name.
Both sides agreed that technical discussions will continue in the coming days.
Dr Cassola ruled out a coalition with Labour, stating that the “coalition’s purpose is to remove Dr Muscat’s corrupt clique from power.”
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.