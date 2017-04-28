Watch: 'My interest is to ensure that the country is not destabilised' - PM

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Jonathan Borg

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat insisted today that his only consideration when it came to call an election was to ensure that the country was not destabilised.

Asked about rumours of an impending election, he reiterated that the call was his prerogative and he would take the decision in the best interest of the country.

Dr Muscat was speaking to journalists following the opening of a new Centre of Residential Restorative Services.

Asked whether it was appropriate for an election to be called when an inquiry investigating him was still open, Dr Muscat said he was serene in the knowledge that the inquiry would not find anything about him because there was nothing to find.

He said the inquiry was not something he would be factoring in in any decision relating to an election.

“My interest is to ensure that the country is not destabilised.”

Dr Muscat described the newly appointed coalition between the Nationalist Party and Partit Demokratiku as “a coalition of confusion”.

He said that while PN leader Simon Busuttil said he agreed with the national agreement reached on the minimum wage, PD leader Marlene Farrugia did not.

People, he said, now had the stark choice of choosing between myself and Edward Scicluna and Simon Busuttil and Marlene Farrugia.

