UĦM defends decision to back anti-corruption demonstration

Looking away from the spate of corruption allegations crippling the government would be a disservice to workers and convey the wrong message, UĦM Voice of the Workers CEO Josef Vella said.

“The current situation is of huge concern and is already reverberating abroad as we are facing questions on the current situation whenever we come in contact with foreign union officials,” he warned.

Speaking during a one-day May Day conference, Mr Vella defended the union's controversial decision to participate in last Sunday’s PN-led demonstration against corruption.

“Whoever is accusing the union of being in cahoots with the PN has a short memory as the opposite was said prior to the last election when we were being portrayed as backing the PL,” Mr Vella said.

He added that the UĦM was willing to work with every party in government, but would not allow itself to be manipulated at its members’ expense.

“Though they may dangle carrots to us we only do what is right for workers,” the CEO remarked.

Mr Vella reiterated the union’s call for the introduction of second pillar pensions, despite government insisting that such compulsory private pensions would threaten the country's competitiveness.

He expressed dismay that the union's calls for second pillar pensions were not backed by other unions.

Although the government had not taken up UĦM's proposal to carry out a study on second pillar pensions, Mr Vella said that the union would be conducting - and paying for - the study itself.

The conference was also addressed by union consultant and university economist Philip Von Brockdorff.



He insisted that despite government’s assurances, State pensions would not remain sustainable. The expert based his argument in the wake of concerns that if the EU’s plan for tax harmonisation would materialise, it would deal a serious blow to Malta’s financial services sector. Furthermore, he said that the current economic growth was being fuelled by unstainable activity within the construction industry.