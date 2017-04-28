Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta quotes the vice chairwoman of the European parliament’s Panama Committee Ana Gomes saying that Joseph Muscat’s government was embarrassing all Socialist MEPs. In another story, the newspaper says minimum wage earners will receive €400 more per year by 2019, according to an agreement that will be signed today.

The Malta Independent says that the announced minimum wage rise of €8 per week has been described as cosmetic and insignificant.

L-Orizzont says an agreement has been signed between the government and APS Bank for a housing subsidy to be given to vulnerable persons.

In-Nazzjon says that people are coming forward with information to uncover government corruption.