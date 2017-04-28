PN collect €275,940 in fund-raising marathon
'For a country you deserve'
€275,940 have been collected by the Nationalist Party in a fundraising marathon organised yesterday.
The marathon, on the theme Għall-Pajjiż li Jixraqlek (For a country you deserve) took place throughout yesterday as people were encouraged to join the National Force Against Corruption.
In his message, PN leader Simon Busuttil said the people wanted the country they deserved and not one in which they were ashamed to say they were Maltese.
He asked how a Prime Minister that was being investigated could represent the country at a summit in Brussels. Dr Busuttil said he was also going to be in Brussels and the first thing he was going to be asked was what was happening in Malta.
