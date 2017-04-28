PD candidates to contest on PN list

The Nationalist and Democratic Parties formalised a political agreement to contest the next general election on the same list with the aim of giving back the country to the people.

Details of the agreement were given this morning during a press conference by PN leader Simon Busuttil and PD leader Marlene Farrugia.

The agreement envisages that PD candidates on every district will contest under the name and logo of the PN. They will, however, be described as 'tal-orange'.

If any of the PD candidates are elected to parliament they will form part of a Nationalist government while retaining their identity.

The two parties will have a common electoral manifesto based on good governance, full transparency, social justice, environmental championing and constitutional changes.

PN leader Simon Busuttil confirmed that the PN was also in talks with ALternattiva Demokratika, in which the latter was being invited to join the new political force against corruption.

The agreement reached can be read in the pdf link below.

Marlene Farrugia said the next election might be the last chance to get rid of a corruption clique which have hijacked the Labour Party for their own personal interest.

She said that joseph muscat clearly deceived the genuine labourites and the country should avoid getting lower before it's too late.