Friday, April 28, 2017, 07:17

No one injured in massive fire at Ħal Far factory

As firefighters try to control the fire, soldiers are removing dangerous material from the area

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Firefighters are currently fighting what has been described as a massive fire at a recycling factory in Ħal Far.

The thick black plume of smoke is visible from miles around and sources said it will probably take the firefighters until the evening to get the fire under control.

Assisting the Civil Protection Department in the operation are personnel from the Armed Forces of Malta who are removing dangerous material from the area.

The fire was reported at around 5.30am. No injuries have been reported.

 

Photo: Jonathan BorgPhoto: Jonathan Borg
Photo: Jonathan BorgPhoto: Jonathan Borg
Photo: Jonathan BorgPhoto: Jonathan Borg
Photo: John Paul CauchiPhoto: John Paul Cauchi
Photo: Jonathan BorgPhoto: Jonathan Borg
Photo: Chris CutajarPhoto: Chris Cutajar
Photo: Noel CutajarPhoto: Noel Cutajar
Photo: Edel SpiteriPhoto: Edel Spiteri

 

 

