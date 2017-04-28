No one injured in massive fire at Ħal Far factory

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Firefighters are currently fighting what has been described as a massive fire at a recycling factory in Ħal Far.

The thick black plume of smoke is visible from miles around and sources said it will probably take the firefighters until the evening to get the fire under control.

Assisting the Civil Protection Department in the operation are personnel from the Armed Forces of Malta who are removing dangerous material from the area.

The fire was reported at around 5.30am. No injuries have been reported.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Photo: John Paul Cauchi

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Photo: Chris Cutajar

Photo: Noel Cutajar