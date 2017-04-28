No one injured in massive fire at Ħal Far factory
As firefighters try to control the fire, soldiers are removing dangerous material from the area
Firefighters are currently fighting what has been described as a massive fire at a recycling factory in Ħal Far.
The thick black plume of smoke is visible from miles around and sources said it will probably take the firefighters until the evening to get the fire under control.
Assisting the Civil Protection Department in the operation are personnel from the Armed Forces of Malta who are removing dangerous material from the area.
The fire was reported at around 5.30am. No injuries have been reported.
