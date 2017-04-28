Advert
Friday, April 28, 2017, 12:42

Lufthansa adds third daily flight to Frankfurt-Malta route

Lufthansa will be introducing a third daily flight between Frankfurt and Malta as from Monday.

The new seasonal connection will leave Malta at 6.30am, arriving in Frankfurt at 9.10am. The new late inbound flight departs from Germany at 8.20pm arriving in Malta at 10.50pm.

This third flight will be operated until October 28.

 

